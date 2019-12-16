Cee Swiper, Kurr, Tas Raww, LRose, Flame Tha Ruler, The Real Starr, Petti Hendrix, King Del & Sway Dolo, Bobdahippie, Dymond, Just Meechie, Armani Lashay, DJ Will E. Banks

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Nelanks Productions presents Mad-Lit Monday : The Heat N The Winter II

December 16, 9:30pm-2am

Hosted By Just Meechie & Armani Lashay

DJ Will E Banks

$10 cover at the door

3116 Commercial Avenue

Cee Swiper/Kurr/Tas Raww /LRose/Flame Tha Ruler/The Real Starr/Petti Hendrix/King Del & Sway Dolo/ Bobdahippie/ Dymond

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Music
608-640-4441
