media release: Céad míle fáilte! One Hundred Thousand Welcomes!

The Dane County Shamrock Club invites you to our very first Ceili Social Dance to celebrate (a wee past) Halfway to St. Patrick's Day!

What is a Ceili? Pronounced "kay-lee," it's an Irish social gathering with music, dancing, storytelling, and grand craic. Families and children are welcome.

Thursday, 16 October 2025, East Side Club, Madison, Wisconsin, overlooking Lake Monona!7:00pm, dance lesson; 7:30pm - 9:30pm-ish, live music, Ceili dancing, socializing

Hosted by the Dane County Shamrock Club - open to the public and ALL are welcome and safe here.

Irish attire and kilts encouraged, not required - come as you are!

Live music by The Currach Irish Quartet; dance caller is Heidi Hakseth.

Other surprises await!

Tickets available online and also at the door with cash, Square, or Venmo. No checks. Regular admission rates:

Presale, Adults age 18+ = $15/person

At the Door, Adults, age 18+ = $20/person

Family admission = $35 family up to 4

Children ages 6-17, Presale = $10, and at the door = $15

Children 5 and under are Free.