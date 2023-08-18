Cel Ray, Delicious Monsters, According to What, Dad Bods
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Free/donations.
media release: Cel Ray and Delicious Monsters are tag teaming this co-headlining tour of the midwest's best arty and angular underground punk. They may be close to Madison, coming from Chicago and Milwaukee respectively, but Cel Ray and Delicious Monsters are not to be missed and may very well be on a much larger stage next time they come through.
Info
Linda Falkenstein
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music