Celebra el Mes de la Herencia Hispana/Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

press release: (English b elow)

¡Celebra el Mes de la Herencia Hispana con Nosotros!

¡Marca tus calendarios para el sábado 7 de septiembre, de 10 a.m. a 1 p.m. en el Centro Dane County, 2403 Cypress Way! Estamos organizando una vibrante fiesta comunitaria, ¡y estás invitado!

**Presentaciones Especiales:** Conoce al increíble Superintendente Dr. Gothard y a otros líderes escolares destacados. #MMSD

**Recursos y Oportunidades:** Descubre los mejores programas de secundaria, aprende sobre ayuda financiera para la universidad, y obtén libros infantiles GRATIS del Madison Reading Project. Además, recibe todos los consejos y recursos que necesitas para comenzar el año escolar con éxito.

**Diversión al Aire Libre:** Baila al ritmo de la música, disfruta de entretenimiento en vivo y date un gusto con deliciosos bocadillos (disponibles para la compra).

**Estacionamiento:** No te preocupes por el estacionamiento: hay mucho espacio disponible en el lugar y en estos sitios cercanos:

• 810 W Badger Road

• Park Bank (2401 S Park Street)

• Madison College (2429 Perry Street)

¡No te pierdas la diversión!

---

¡Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Us!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centro Dane County, 2403 Cypress Way. We're throwing a vibrant community bash, and you're invited!

Special Introductions: Meet the one and only Superintendent Dr. Gothard and other awesome school leaders! #MMSD

Resources & Opportunities: Discover the best high school programs, learn about college financial aid, and grab FREE children’s books from the Madison Reading Project. Plus, get all the tips and resources you need to kick off the school year on the right foot!

Outdoor Fun: Groove to some music, enjoy live entertainment, and treat yourself to some tasty bites (available for purchase).

Parking: No worries about parking—there's plenty of space onsite and at these nearby spots:

• 810 W Badger Road

• Park Bank (2401 S Park Street)

• Madison College (2429 Perry Street)

Don’t miss out on the fun!