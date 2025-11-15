Celebrate and Re-commit

Silver Badgers accessible rally (all ages/all abilities welcome) against the actions of the Trump regime, 3 pm, 11/15, gather at corner of Tree Lane and Gammon Road.

media release: The Silver Badgers are going to celebrate recent election and court victories, and re-commit to defending democracy. As usual, this event will be joyful with signs, banners, flags, noisemakers, and costumes. But it will also be a visible statement of grassroots resistance to the chaos, cruelty, and corruption of the Trump regime. Bring your family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues. About 750 people attended in October—let's try to do even better this time!