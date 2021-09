media release: Join us at the Madison College campuses to celebrate Indigenous People's Day and unveil the Land Acknowledgement Statements. Join us at one of the campuses to celebrate Indigenous People's Day

Wednesday, October 6: 11:30 AM Reedsburg Campus; 2:30 PM Portage Campus

Thursday, October 7: 1:30 PM Fort Atkinson Campus; 3:30 PM Watertown Campus

Monday, October 11: 9:30 AM Commercial Campus; 11:30 AM Truax Campus