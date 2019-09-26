press release: Please join us for a happy hour to celebrate Jessie Lerner's time with Sustain Dane! Thursday, September 26, 4:00 to 6:30 PM, The Spark 3rd Floor Cafe 821 East Washington Avenue.

For over ten years, Jessie has put incredible energy, intellect, heart, soul, and hard work into Sustain Dane. A HUGE thank you to Jessie for the success of Sustain Dane over the years. She has made Dane County a healthier, more sustainable, and overall better place. Each of us on her team would say how fortunate we feel to have worked with her. Jessie will be welcoming her second child in October. After the birth, she plans to shift her primary focus to her family. Her last day with Sustain Dane is September 28. While we will miss Jessie tremendously, also are excited for her next chapter to follow her heart and be with her growing family full time.

“I am incredibly grateful for all that the Sustain Dane partners, current and future, are doing to accelerate sustainability for community wellbeing. The organization and everyone I have worked with will always hold a special place in my heart. I am thrilled for this next opportunity to focus on raising my family and at the same time sad to be stepping away from my professional work with a community of such passionate and creative individuals!” —Jessie Lerner

Help us celebrate Jessie and shower her with much appreciation and good cheer! Please also consider also making a ‘Celebrate Jessie’ donation to Sustain Dane in honor of her contribution to the organization. Please register so we can have an accurate count (and enough refreshments & snacks).