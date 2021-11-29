ONLINE: Celebrate Our Partnerships in Tribal Communities

media release: The Native American Task Force invites you to join the 1st Annual Native November Speaker Series celebrating Native American Heritage month. The Native American Task Force is an organization that is over thirty years old and made up primarily of UW Extension colleagues working in Tribal communities.

Every Monday at 10:00 am in the month of November, the Native American Task Force will be hosting a speaker session on Zoom that addresses the following topics:

November 29: “Celebrate Our Partnerships in Tribal Communities”

While the Division of Extension is accessible to all Tribal communities, there is a direct presence in four Tribal communities that will be highlighted. Participants will learn how these partnerships evolved and about the unique partnerships that exist today. This dynamic and culturally informed work has impacts not only locally for Tribal communities, but at the state and federal level as well. We close this month-long series with a celebration of our collective work.

All sessions will be recorded and made available on the Native American Task Force website.