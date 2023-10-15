media release: Celebrate Palestine's Olive Harvest!

Help Build the Madison-Masafer Yatta Olive Grove

Sunday, October 15, 2-4 pm, Tenney Park Shelter, 402 N. Thornton, Madison

Enjoy delicious Palestinian snacks and desserts

Sample olives, olive oil & zaatar

Shop for Palestinian olive oil, olive oil soap and beautiful hand-crafted treasures.

Door prizes include Olive Oil and hand embroidery!

Learn about the struggles of Palestinian farmers and families, and how you can help build the Madison-Masafer Yatta Olive Grove

Free and open to the public.

Sponsored by Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, Palestine Partners, Madison Playgrounds for Palestine and Madison Jewish Voice for Peace.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1075991123765006/