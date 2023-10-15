Celebrate Palestine's Olive Harvest
Tenney Park 1500 Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Celebrate Palestine's Olive Harvest!
Help Build the Madison-Masafer Yatta Olive Grove
Sunday, October 15, 2-4 pm, Tenney Park Shelter, 402 N. Thornton, Madison
Enjoy delicious Palestinian snacks and desserts
Sample olives, olive oil & zaatar
Shop for Palestinian olive oil, olive oil soap and beautiful hand-crafted treasures.
Door prizes include Olive Oil and hand embroidery!
Learn about the struggles of Palestinian farmers and families, and how you can help build the Madison-Masafer Yatta Olive Grove
Free and open to the public.
Sponsored by Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, Palestine Partners, Madison Playgrounds for Palestine and Madison Jewish Voice for Peace.