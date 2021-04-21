ONLINE: Celebrate the Arts

media release: The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation kicks off a week-long celebration of the arts with an online auction April 20th through April 26th. The online auction will feature the winning entries from the statewide 4-H art contest held last fall and more.

Art created by talented 4-H artists as well as professional artists from Wisconsin, many of whom got their start in 4-H, will be offered during the online auction. In total, 28 pieces, featuring a variety of media from photography, painting, barn quilts, concert tickets and more, will be available for purchase during the event. There will also be 4-H-themed jewelry for sale which are great gifts for any 4-Her.

The Best of Show announcement will kick-off the festivities on April 20th in our Facebook event page. Then from April 20th to 26th an online auction will be open with a Buy It Now option on some of the art pieces. Preview what’s available: https://www.32auctions.com/ Wisconsin4H

For more information and links to the online auction site, please visit

https://wis4hfoundation.org/ celebrate-the-arts/.

The art created by 4-H youth was chosen at a statewide art contest held last fall. Over 100 youth entries in eight categories were evaluated by a blue-ribbon panel of experts. Eight category winners and eight honorable mention award winners will be sold during the celebration. Proceeds from the event will be split with half invested in the Talen Endowment for 4-H Arts and half used for 4-H arts and communications programming over the next year.

“In 2021 youth worked on nearly 50,000 arts and communication projects, which comprise one of the largest project areas in Wisconsin 4-H. These projects cover a wide array of interests from public speaking, dance and theater arts to photography, drawing and weaving,” shared Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “Involvement in youth arts and communications programs provide opportunities to explore and develop artistic awareness, creative potential and appreciation of the art and artistic process.”

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation supports more than 150,000 youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation at www.Wis4HFoundation.org.