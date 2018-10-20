Celebrate Who Matters

press release: Madison Public Library and Madison Senior Center welcome members of the public to participate in their 2nd annual joint intergenerational photo exhibit on Saturday, October 20.

The Library and the Senior Center have teamed up for the second year in a row with local photographer Jennifer Bastian to capture pictures and optional stories of multigenerational relationships. The only rule is at least one person age 55+ must be included with anyone of other generations, related or not. Participants are encouraged to be creative, bring a group, be as silly or serious - there are endless possibilities.

Folks who are interested in participating can contact the Madison Senior Center at 266-6581 to schedule an appointment for one of the following sessions:

Saturday, October 20

10:00am-12:00pm at Goodman South Madison Library

2:00pm-4:00pm at Hawthorne Library - Mural Alley (behind the library, weather permitting)

The photos and accompanying stories that came out of these sessions will be on display in early 2019 with a welcome reception to kick it off. Date, time, and location(s) to be announced.

For more information about the Intergenerational Photo and Story Project, visit madisonpubliclibrary.org.

Funding for the Who Matters project is generously provided by a grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation.