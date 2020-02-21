Celebrate Wisconsin Small Batch Craft Spirits

press release: On Friday, February 21, Yahara Bay Distillers will host "Celebrate Wisconsin Craft Spirits", an evening showcasing local small batch spirits. Held in Yahara Bay Distillers' Big Room. The event starts at 5PM with a collection of spirit brands sampling their products.

Guests are given a passport to be completed by receiving a stamp for each sample they choose. They then redeem the completed passport for $2 off a featured cocktail at any time that evening.

Participating brands include: Barham Gardens, Domeloz, Natural Spirits, Rokker, The Cider Farm, Wandering Mind Spirits and Yahara Bay.

Music by Mackenzie Moore starts at 8PM. The sampling event and entertainment is free and open to the public. 21+