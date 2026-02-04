Celebrating 100 years of Black History Month
to
media release: In February 2026, we mark 100 years of celebrating Black history. What began in 1926 as Negro History Week, created by historian Carter G. Woodson to push back against erasure, has grown into Black History Month — a time to name our stories, honor our contributions, and affirm our humanity.
One hundred years later, the world feels heavy. Communities across this country are navigating uncertainty, division, and systems that thrive on isolation and fear. In moments like this, community joy is not extra — it’s essential.
Gathering in joy reminds us that we belong to each other.
It gives us room to breathe.
It strengthens the relationships that carry us through hard times.
That’s why Urban Triage is creating space to come together — not to debate or perform, but to enjoy, connect, and be fully human.
This is a no-pressure, come-as-you-are celebration.
And as always… a time will be had.
What’s Happening
- Karaoke (fun only — no judgment, no pressure)
- Music, bingo, food, adult drinks, and shenanigans
- Spectacular rooftop views of downtown
- Good vibes with people you know (and people you’re about to)
Good to Know
- No registration required
- Adults only
- Donations accepted at the door
- Come relax, celebrate, and enjoy
This gathering honors 100 years of Black brilliance by centering joy, community, and togetherness — the things that help us keep going.
Make a Difference
Your support makes this celebration possible!
Consider making a donation to help us continue creating these transformative community experiences.
We're now accepting volunteers to support our work and mission
Whether you’re ready to volunteer your time or simply want to learn more about how to support our mission, there’s a place for you in this movement.