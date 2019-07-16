Celebrating 150 Years of Wisconsin Women

press release: This year marks 150 years since the first women received undergraduate degrees from the University of Wisconsin. Join us as we celebrate this anniversary with three incredible alumnae who are living the Wisconsin Idea. Enjoy lightning talks from Marci Bowers ’80, a pioneer in the field of sex reassignment surgery and the first transgender woman in the world to perform transgender surgery, Fatima Ebrahimi PhD’03 a principal research physicist in the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory’s Theory Department and is at the cutting edge of nuclear-fusion research, and Sagashus Levingston MA’09 author of Infamous Mothers and the founder of a business of the same name.