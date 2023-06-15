Celebrating 50 Years and Our Partnership with Endangered Wildlife Trust

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

On June 15 at 12 p.m. Central Time, our President and CEO Rich Beilfuss will join the CEO of the Endangered Wildlife Trust Yolan Friedmann to celebrate our organization’s joint 50th anniversaries. We will share more details soon! Co-Sponsored by Maggie and Bob Honig and Tom and Karen Scheidt, longtime supporters of the International Crane Foundation, who have seen every From the Field Webinar.