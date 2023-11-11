Celebrating 60 Years of Civil Rights in Madison

media release: The city of Madison Equal Opportunity Commission invites the community to a celebration reception, November 11, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at The Atrium at 2300 S. Park St. Madison, WI 53713.

Please join the members of the Equal Opportunities Commission, the Department of Civil Rights, and the community in honoring 60 years of civil rights efforts within the City of Madison.

This year marks the 60th Anniversary of many significant civil rights events. At the local level we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the City of Madison Equal Opportunities Ordinance which was signed in December of 1963. This years’ celebration will include; meeting the cCurrent Equal Opportunities Commission, music, food, dance, artists from “Our Town Everywhere,” and books to share with families.

“Some people within our community can recall these events in the '60s, but more importantly, we all should understand the significance of what these events meant to our community and how over the years our way of thinking has changed,” Department of Civil Rights Director Norman Davis said.

Historically, groups like the National Association for the Advancement of Color People, (NAACP) and the League of Women Voters have been at the forefront of civil and human rights. In 1963 in the City of Madison, members of these two groups helped form the Madison Citizens for Fair Housing and were instrumental in addressing discrimination in the City of Madison by helping to draft and secure legal protection for residents of color. The Equal Opportunities Ordinance predates the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and is now one of the most comprehensive ordinances in the nation, offering protection from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations for thirty protected classes.

Come join us – everyone is welcome – let’s celebrate together the great work accomplished for our community!