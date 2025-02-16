Celebrating the 90th Birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama reception

media release: Wisconsin Tibetan Association would like to invite you to a traveling photo exhibition that we will be hosting at our Cultural Center from February 16th thru February 19th, 2025 from 10am to 5pm.

The exhibition is from the Tibet Museum based in Dharamsala, India where the Dalai Lama resides and we have our Govt in Exile.

We would be thrilled if you are able to attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition on February 16th at 10am at 1502 Parkside Ave, Madison WI 53704