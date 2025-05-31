Celebrating Black Birders Week

media release: Registration is now open! Registration is free but required to we can have enough supplies for all!

We’re excited to welcome bird lovers of all backgrounds to celebrate joy, community, and the great outdoors. This event is open to everyone, and we especially encourage our Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) community members to attend.

Join us for Black Birders Week 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin with the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, and Henry Vilas Zoo! This special event is a great way for you to explore the Zoo before it opens to the public, looking and listening for wild birds that visit the property as well as captive birds that are on exhibit.

8:00-8:30 AM: Gather and welcome

8:30-9:30 AM: Guided bird walks through the zoo, including the new songbird gardens, sensory gardens, and pollinator gardens, led by members of BIPOC Birding Club, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, and Feminist Bird Club

9:30-10:00 AM: Meet Loro the Blue-and-Yellow Macaw*

10:00-11:00 AM: Tour the Aviary (bird building)* on your own to see the Tawny Frogmouth and other birds, and enjoy a complimentary breakfast

(The Zoo opens to the public at 9:30 AM)

The event is limited to 120 participants (including both adults and children), and each attendee will receive free, private access to the Zoo as described above, as well as a free T-shirt and breakfast. Registration is free but required to we can have enough supplies for all! Registration opens April 1.

*Depending on the Avian Flu situation, this component of the event is subject to change

Please register as soon as you’re able so we can have enough supplies for all.

Please Note: Space is limited, and if we reach capacity, priority will be given to community members who identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or people of color). We appreciate your understanding and support as we continue working toward a more inclusive outdoor community.