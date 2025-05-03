Celebrating Books and Birds

media release: The Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy and the Madison Reading Project invite you to this FREE event!

Kids (Pre-K to 5th grade), bring your favorite adults, and adults (parents, grandparents, caregivers/care partners), bring your kids along for a fun-filled experience. Learn about the importance of birds from naturalists, select a FREE book to take home, and enjoy a delicious ice cream treat.

We can’t wait to see you at Orchard Heights Park between 11:30am and 1:30pm! Come anytime during this time period.

Questions? Please email education@pheasantbranch.org