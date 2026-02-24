Madison Reading Project and the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy are proud to present Celebrating Books and Trees from 11am to 2pm Sunday, April 26, at Orchid Heights Park and the trails of Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

Highlights of the event include:

• Distribution of free environmentally themed books in English and Spanish for pre-K through fifth grade students on the importance of trees*

• Distribution of free tree saplings*

• Free ice cream*

• Naturalist-led scavenger hunts

• Naturalist-led tree planning mini-lessons

*while supplies last