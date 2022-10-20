Celebrating Communities and Conservation

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

Our President and CEO Rich Beilfuss and Executive Director of the Aldo Leopold Foundation Buddy Huffaker are teaming up for our October 20th webinar at 11 a.m. Central Time.

Rich and Buddy will share stories about the partnership between our organizations, the inaugural Great Midwest Crane Fest in November and the fall Sandhill Crane Migration through southern Wisconsin.