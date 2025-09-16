Celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright

media release: Jeff Hagen, artist, storyteller and former guide at Taliesin, has studied Frank Lloyd Wright for 30 years. He has interviewed Wright homeowners and students of his school of architecture, and he created the curriculum for teaching about Frank Lloyd Wright in Madison schools.

In this one-hour talk, Jeff will show watercolor paintings he has done of Wright buildings throughout the U.S., and share interesting stories he has gleaned about Wright over the years.