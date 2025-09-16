Celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright

RSVP

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Jeff Hagen, artist, storyteller and former guide at Taliesin, has studied Frank Lloyd Wright for 30 years. He has interviewed Wright homeowners and students of his school of architecture, and he created the curriculum for teaching about Frank Lloyd Wright in Madison schools.

In this one-hour talk, Jeff will show watercolor paintings he has done of Wright buildings throughout the U.S., and share interesting stories he has gleaned about Wright over the years.

Info

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Lectures & Seminars
608-845-7180
RSVP
Google Calendar - Celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright - 2025-09-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright - 2025-09-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright - 2025-09-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright - 2025-09-16 18:00:00 ical