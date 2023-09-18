Celebrating Indigenous Perspectives: Honoring Truman Lowe

media release: Join contemporary artist, musician and professor, John Hitchcock, in conversation with art scholar and first full-time curator of Native American Art at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Dr. Patricia Marroquin Norby. They will discuss the legacy of artist, Truman Lowe, and his sense of advocacy and support of indigenous artists.

Following the conversation, we invite you to explore Lowe’s work in Gallery 17 of the Chazen Museum of Art.

About Dr. Patricia Norby

An award-winning art scholar and museum leader, Dr. Patricia Marroquin Norby (Purépecha) is the first full-time curator of Native American Art at The Met, a first in the museum’s 153-year history. She previously served as Senior Executive and Assistant Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian-New York, and as Director of the D’Arcy McNickle Center for American Indian and Indigenous Studies at The Newberry, in Chicago. A former Trustee of The Field Museum, she served on their Deaccession committee and co-advised on repatriation cases.

Her curatorial vision and exhibition strategies which foreground Native American andIndigenous perspectives at The Met have been celebrated by the New York Times, The New Yorker, PBS, NPR, Forbes Magazine’s “50 Over 50, 2021: Vision,” Bitch Media, The Magazine Antiques, and have been described as “provocative,” “poetic”, and as “A New Voice in an Old Institution” by The Santa Fe New Mexican’s Pasatiempo.

In Spring 2023, Dr. Norby was elected as a new member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Her scholarly work examines 20th-century Native American art in context with environmental conflicts in northern New Mexico. She earned her PhD at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and her MFA at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

A﻿bout John Hitchcock:

John Hitchcock is a contemporary artist and musician of Comanche, Kiowa and Northern European descent based out of Madison, Wisconsin and originally from Medicine Park, Oklahoma. He earned his MFA in printmaking and photography at Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas and received his BFA from Cameron University, Lawton, Oklahoma. He has been the recipient of The Robert Rauschenberg Foundation Artistic Innovation and Collaboration grant, New York; Jerome Foundation Grant, Minnesota; the Creative Arts Award and Emily Mead Baldwin Award in the Creative Arts at the University of Wisconsin. He is currently an Artist and the Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he teaches screenprinting, relief cut, and installation art.

Hitchcock’s artwork has been exhibited at numerous venues including the National Gallery, Washington, D.C.; Portland Art Museum, Portland, Oregon; Missoula Art Museum, Missoula, Montana; North Dakota Museum of Art, Grand Fork, North Dakota; International Print Center New York; New York; Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, Santa Fe, New Mexico; American Culture Center in Shanghai, China, The Rauschenberg Project Space, New York, New York; and Air, Land, Seed” at the Venice Biennale 54th International of Art at the University of Ca' Foscari, Venice, Italy.

Website: https://www.hybridpress.net/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hybridpress/

C﻿ontinue the celebration at Promega on Tuesday, September 19! The Promega Fall Art Showcase will honor the life of Truman Lowe, a visionary artist, mentor and art professor. The exhibition will feature sculptures by Lowe alongside works by several of his former students: Sarah McRae, Bently Spang, Karen Goulet, Chloris Lowe, Tom Jones, Joe Feddersen and John Hitchcock. For more information, click here.