media release: Summer Exhibitions on display:

Galleries I, II & III - Tuesday, June 18 - Sunday, August 25: Gallery I: Beki Borman, Nastia Craig, Katie Schutte, "Echoes of the Mind;" Gallery II: Gwendolyn Fabert Maitzen, Kaitlin Walsh, "Of Bones and Soul;" Gallery III: Judith Bradshaw-Rouse, Cullen Granzen, "On the Border."

Playhouse Gallery: Tuesday, June 11 – Sunday, August 18: "For the Time Being," glass/neon works by UW students

Rotunda Gallery: Monday, June 24 - Sunday, August 11: "Celebrating Madison's Sister Cities"

Gallery Receptions

Gallery I, II, III and Playhouse Gallery: Thursday, July 11, 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Rotunda Gallery: Sunday, July 28, 2pm - 4pm

Our exhibitions highlight how art stimulates thought, motivates action and promotes cross-cultural understanding. Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, with most artworks available for purchase.