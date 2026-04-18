Celebrating the Wonder of Migration with Naturalist and Author Scott Weidensaul

media release: Celebrating the Wonder of Migration with Author Scott Weidensaul

Join us for an inspiring evening with acclaimed naturalist and author Scott Weidensaul, as we celebrate one of nature’s most breathtaking phenomena—migration. The talk will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center and is free with pre-registration.

Scott will share insights from his latest book, “The Return of the Oystercatcher: Saving Birds to Save the Planet,” as he takes us on a journey across flyways and continents to explore the remarkable lives of migratory birds. From the cranes that bugle all around us on their breeding grounds here in Wisconsin to the countless species that navigate thousands of miles by instinct and stars, migration connects us all—to the land, the seasons, and to each other.

Join us at 6 p.m. for a special meet-and-greet with the author, followed by the talk at 6:30 p.m. Following the talk, Scott will take questions from the audience, so come ready to dig deeper into the science, the wonder, and the future of migratory birds. Book signing to follow. Copies of Scott’s book will be available for purchase.

Whether you’re a lifelong birder, a curious newcomer, or simply someone who looks up when the geese fly over, this event is for you.

This event is presented by the International Crane Foundation and the Illinois Audubon Society.