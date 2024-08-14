Celebrating Two Years of the Inflation Reduction Act

media release: Join Clean Wisconsin to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on August 14, from 3-5 pm at the Black Business Hub on South Park St in Madison. Since it was signed in August of 2022, the IRA has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into Wisconsin to create clean energy jobs, clean up pollution, protect farms, and help families save money on their energy bills. Over the past year, Clean Wisconsin has been sharing success stories about federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These investments are delivering enormous benefits to Wisconsin’s residents, communities, and environment.

The event will celebrate two years of the IRA, highlight its impact on Wisconsin, and include speakers from the Urban League of Greater Madison, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, SunPeak Power, Clean Wisconsin, and others. Attendees will have an opportunity tour the solar panels on the roof of the Black Business Hub after enjoying food, drinks, and presentations.

The Hub, which opened this spring, is a 4-story, 80,000 square foot, state of the art center of commerce and entrepreneurism led by Black business owners and entrepreneurs. Strategically located at the southernmost gateway into downtown Madison, the new building sits in the heart of Madison’s oldest multi-cultural neighborhood. Sustainability was a guiding principle in creating the Hub, and IRA incentives helped make that vision a reality.