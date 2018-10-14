Celebrating Wisconsin People

press release: The 2019 Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets calendar is unique because, for the first time, the poetry editor is African American. This year's calendar is the most inclusive book of poetry WFOP has ever published with poems from every ethnicity living in Wisconsin, including poems written in both Spanish and English. Additionally, every living Wisconsin Poet Laureate has a poem included in the 2019 publication. In collaboration with the Wisconsin Historical Society, there are photographs from the Society's archives that illustrate multiracial communities form Wisconsin’s past. This collection celebrates all Wisconsin people with a signification section of poems that also focuses on those of German, Irish, Scottish, Scandinavian and other European heritages. The reading will gather State and local poets laureate to celebrate the poetry and people of Wisconsin.