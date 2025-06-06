Celebrating Wisconsin Poetry: 75 Years of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets

media release: June 1 - July 31, 2025, Memorial Library, 728 State Street, Madison, WI 53706

Poetry in Wisconsin is as early as statehood. Even before 1848, the reading and writing of verse was deemed important and encouraged. A 1937 publication listed 65 nineteenth and early twentieth century poets in the state. Poetry was used to encourage emigration to Wisconsin as well as tourism, and was written in languages reflecting the desire of immigrants to keep in touch with their mother tongues.

This exhibit focuses on the people, history, and publications of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, the oldest continuous organization in the state devoted to poetry. The exhibit also touches on other poetic voices before and during WFOP’s existence. Featured are materials from WFOP, UW-Madison Libraries and Archives, the Wisconsin Historical Society Library, and private collections. The exhibit celebrates the 75th anniversary of WFOP whose conference takes place in Madison, June 12-15, 2025.

The exhibit, located immediately to the right of the Memorial Library main entrance, is free and open to the public. Created by members of WFOP and the Department of Special Collections, UW-Madison Libraries.