Celebration for Own It: Building Black Wealth

media release: Own It’s big goals to increase homeownership rates for Black and brown families in the Greater Madison area has become a beautiful and bold collaboration of community members and professionals in the real estate, banking, and financial sectors. Supporters like Shine United are helping us move from the pilot phase to 2.0 and we can’t wait to share more with you. Join us for a Big Brand Reveal and Celebration of our recent announcement of two new strategic partnerships with Centro of Dane County and Anesis Therapy (read about it in Madison365’s article).

We’re so excited about the next steps of our expansion as part of our mission to build wealth within communities of color. Tickets for the event are $20 each and available through Eventbrite.

Thursday, December 5, 2024, 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Black Business Hub - 2352 South Park Street, Madison, WI 53713

Cash bar and heavy appetizers provided.

Parking can be tricky so please read carefully! Parking is typically available at the Village on Park site after 4:30 pm and on weekends. Visitors to The Hub can park in any available stall in Lot A or Lot B after 4:30 PM. Lot C is always reserved for Access Health. Please note that due to construction, entry into the parking lot via Hughes Places is blocked. Visitors can enter at Buick Street or Ridgewood Way.