press release: The 50th Anniversary Celebration Games will unite more than 1,500 athletes, unified partners, and coaches representing 81 local program agencies from across the state; 1,100 volunteers; and 5,000 spectators at Special Olympics Wisconsin’s largest sports competition to date. In addition to members of the SOWI community, it welcomes everyone to this memorable, family-friendly, three-day event. Together, we will cheer on athletes of all abilities, celebrate inclusion, and experience the magic of Special Olympics. See Full Schedule here.

Friday-Sunday, July 29-31, in Waukesha: Schneider Stadium, Carroll University (238 Barstow Rd., Waukesha) – Athletics, Bocce, Tennis competition; all community events & activities; Saratoga Park (301 S Prairie Ave, Waukesha) – Softball competition; South High School (401 E Roberta Ave, Waukesha) – Swimming competition

It welcomes statewide qualifying competitors in Athletics (Track & Field), Bocce, Softball, Swimming, and Tennis. In addition to sports competition, other exciting events open to the community include:

• Four Healthy Athletes disciplines—free health screenings to all SOWI athletes and coaches

• Parade of Athletes and Opening Ceremony featuring keynote speaker Bonnie Blair (Friday, 6:30 pm)

• Victory Jubilee—dance free to the public with suggested donation at the gate—hosted by DJ Shawna of the Milwaukee Bucks (Saturday, 7 pm)

• Day of Inclusion (Saturday)

• Victory Village for local vendors and activities (Saturday & Sunday)

• A 50th Anniversary Museum showcasing 50 years of Changing Lives