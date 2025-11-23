Celebration of Life for June Dalton

to

East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Ladies Must Swing Bandleader, June Dalton, passed away on October 19, 2025. A formal obituary will be published in the Wisconsin State Journal newspaper at a future date.

A celebration of June’s life will take place on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at the East Side Club in Madison from 2-6 pm. Ladies Must Swing and other friends and bandmates will provide musical tributes. There will be snacks, drinks, dancing, and time for sharing stories about June’s life.

Please join us to say farewell to our dear friend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1368331171544178/

Info

East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Arts Notices, Music
to
Google Calendar - Celebration of Life for June Dalton - 2025-11-23 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Celebration of Life for June Dalton - 2025-11-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Celebration of Life for June Dalton - 2025-11-23 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Celebration of Life for June Dalton - 2025-11-23 14:00:00 ical