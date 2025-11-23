Celebration of Life for June Dalton

media release: Ladies Must Swing Bandleader, June Dalton, passed away on October 19, 2025. A formal obituary will be published in the Wisconsin State Journal newspaper at a future date.

A celebration of June’s life will take place on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at the East Side Club in Madison from 2-6 pm. Ladies Must Swing and other friends and bandmates will provide musical tributes. There will be snacks, drinks, dancing, and time for sharing stories about June’s life.

Please join us to say farewell to our dear friend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1368331171544178/