A Celebration of the Norwegian Immigrant Story in Madison

media release: Idun Lodge Sons of Norway and the Edvard Grieg Chorus are working together to present an afternoon of stories and songs to support Trinity Lutheran Church in the restoration of Trinity's pipe organ and sanctuary. The program will include music presented by the Grieg Chorus and celebrations of the Norwegian Immigrants that settled in the Near East Side of Madison. Sons of Norway established Idun Lodge in 1907 and the Grieg chorus began in 1925. Refreshments and displays to follow in the lower level.

All are welcome. Freewill offering to support the organ fund