ONLINE: The Ground on Which I Stand: A Celebration of August Wilson

press release: Milwaukee Repertory Theater is excited to present four free virtual events this February as part of “We Rise: MKE’s Celebration of Black History Month.” The celebration will honor the tremendous contributions that African American artists, administrators, and audiences have made to Milwaukee Rep and the City of Milwaukee. Events will take place on Monday nights at 7pm CT via Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

The Ground on Which I Stand - A Celebration of August Wilson

Monday, February 22, 7pm CT

The evening honors the prolific life and legacy of August Wilson in the American Theater. Keynote speaker Ebony Jo-Ann will detail her personal and professional relationship in collaboration with Mr. Wilson over her 40+ year career in the entertainment industry. Past and current August Wilson Monologue Competition participants will also take center stage along with a discussion on the Women of August Wilson and the power of his characters with panelists including actors Sadé Ayodele, Tonia Jackson, Ebony Jo-Ann, Greta Oglesby and Malkia Stampley-Johnson moderated by N’Jameh Camara and Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj.

The series will close with the premiere of Rise: An African American Word Quilt by Indo-Afro- Caribbean, award-winning American theater artist, activist, and Milwaukee Rep Associate Artistic Producer Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj. Inspired by August Wilson's “The Ground on Which I Stand,” Rise: An African American Word Quilt celebrates the past, present, and future of the Black Arts Movement in America. Rise features Sadé Ayodele, Tammy Belton-Davis, Natrea Blake, Warren Buliox, La'Ketta Caldwell, N'Jameh Camara, DiMonte Henning, Tonia Jackson, Ebony Jo-Ann, Tara Kelly, Mildred Langford, Valisia LeKae, Lauren Morgan, Greta Oglesby, Hope Parow, Ron OJ Parson, Ryan Quinn, Christopher Rowland, Malkia Stampley-Johnson, Braylen Stevens and Phyllis Yvonne Stickney.