Celebration of Celia Cruz

media release: On October 18, Madison’s vibrant Latin Music scene will come together to celebrate the Queen of Salsa and her 100th birthday at the High Noon Saloon. Featuring members from many of Madison’s favorite local Latin bands! Co Directed and organized by José Madera and Darren Sterud, the band will navigate some of Celia’s most celebrated musical numbers including Bemba Colora, La Vida Es Un Carnaval, Usted Abuso and many more.

Fronting the band are two of Madison’s most recognizable lead women in the Latin music scene, Betty Guerrero and Yanzel Rivera from La Combi and Rebulu. They will guide you through the night their powerful vocals and stage presence.

The Band is:

Yorvanis Duran

Paddy Cassidy

José Madera

Salar Saleh

Ben Ferris

Edu Ravelo

Jon Schipper

Jeff Maddern

Nat McIntosh

Darren Sterud