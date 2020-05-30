ONLINE: Celebration of Leadership

We hope you are staying well during this challenging time. Thanks to everyone for making Day of Silence such a huge success at the end of April. To all the students, educators, and community members who lit up social media with supportive messages and awareness throughout the day: we see you!

Please join GSAFE and Premier Sponsor UW Credit Union at our 24th annual Celebration of Leadership Scholarship and Awards event Saturday, May 30, from 6pm - 8pm. The event will be held online and tickets to attend are FREE. We're hoping to have our largest attendance ever!

While the setting is different, this year's event will again be a magical and moving evening where we celebrate the leadership of four LGBTQ+ high school graduates as well as educator and community advocates. Look for sneak peeks of this year's recipients on Facebook and Instagram over the next few weeks.

Signing up for a ticket gains you entrance to our online event and easy access to our silent auction and text-to-give fundraiser. Watch for an email with more details for tuning in as we get closer to May 30th.

If you or your organization have an item or service you'd like to contribute to our Silent Auction, please let us know. Creative ideas during these uncertain times are welcome and encouraged!

We realize this is a challenging time for everyone. We hope this annual spotlight on amazing leaders will affirm our strength, resiliency, and compassion as a community. Thanks for being our partner in making sure our LGBTQ+ youth can thrive at school!

P.S. We're pleased to provide Celebration of Leadership at no cost. The opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate our youth leaders is essential. If you have the means to do so please consider making a one-time donation or become a member of our Giver Every Month club so that we can continue to build the next cohort of LGBTQ+ student and educator leaders - both now and in the future!