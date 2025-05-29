Celebration of Life for Lucía Núñez

media release: Centro Hispano will host a community celebration on Thursday, May 29, to honor the countless contributions of Lucía Núñez. This celebration will be from 4:00 until 7:00 at Centro, 2403 Cypress Way in Madison. The Celebration of Life for Lucía Nuñez will feature an exhibition of Lucía’s art, writings, and journals. Dinner will be provided by the Centro Hispano Mercadito.

Nuñez passed away last fall at the age of 64 and is fondly remembered for her two and a half decades of service to the Madison and Dane County communities, including her time as executive director for Centro Hispano. At a time when the area’s population of Spanish speaking citizens began to experience tremendous growth, Lucía helped pioneer much of the framework in place today to support this still fast-growing community.

“Lucía was truly a one of a kind; a selfless, empathetic, passionate leader who valued both community and kindness,” current Centro Hispano Executive Director Karen Menéndez Coller said. “I was fortunate to have Lucía not only as a formative mentor to the work we’re doing today that’s needed more than ever, but also as a dear friend.”

Núñez and her family moved to this area in 1999. After serving as executive director for Centro, Núñez was appointed by former Governor Doyle as deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. She also served as the agency’s Equal Rights Division Administrator. Upon completing her service with the state, Lucía was named the first director of the brand-new city of Madison Department of Civil Rights. Her professional journey concluded years after that when she was named the first vice president of equity, inclusion and community engagement at Madison College.

Given how highly she placed education and the opportunities it creates, in Lucía’s memory, Centro’s Becas Scholarship Program, will now be known as the Lucía Núñez Becas Scholarship Program. Those attending the community celebration are encouraged to donate to this scholarship in lieu of flowers or gifts. Becas will continue to support Latine, immigrant, and under-resourced students in pursuing their dreams of higher education.

“The best way to honor Lucía’s legacy is to live as she lived and work as she worked, championing access to fundamental rights and opportunities for all,” Menéndez Coller concluded.