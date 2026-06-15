A message from Michael Johnson’s family:

With grateful hearts, our family would like to share the arrangements for the Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Michael Johnson in Madison, WI. Additional details regarding arrangements in Chicago will be forthcoming.

Community Visitation

Thursday, June 18, 3-7pm

Allied Family Center (BGCDC), 4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711

Life & Legacy Celebration

Friday, June 19, 12pm

High Point Church, 7702 Old Sauk Road, Madison, WI 53717

For more details, please refer to the Foster Funeral Homes (https://www.fosterfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Michael-Johnson?obId=48657666) website.

We are deeply appreciative of the many prayers, calls, messages, and expressions of love and support during this difficult time. Michael loved the Madison and Dane County community and it was important for him to return to the community that was such a significant part of his life and legacy. We invite all who knew and loved him to join us as we celebrate a life well-lived and honor his lasting impact.

Please continue to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.

With sincere love and gratitude,

The Johnson Family