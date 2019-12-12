Celebration of Richard Roe

Google Calendar - Celebration of Richard Roe - 2019-12-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebration of Richard Roe - 2019-12-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebration of Richard Roe - 2019-12-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Celebration of Richard Roe - 2019-12-12 19:00:00

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Friends and fellow poets will host this poetry reading featuring the poems of Richard Roe, recently-deceased, an accomplished and beloved poet in the Madison area. Featured readers will present a group of poems from Richard's just-published collection, Poems of Song, Tango, & Jazz (Fireweed Press). An open mike will follow. Sign-up for the open mike will begin at 6:45pm.

Thursday, December 12, 7-8pm, Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd.

Info

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Spoken Word
608-266-6385
Google Calendar - Celebration of Richard Roe - 2019-12-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebration of Richard Roe - 2019-12-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebration of Richard Roe - 2019-12-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Celebration of Richard Roe - 2019-12-12 19:00:00