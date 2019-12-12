Celebration of Richard Roe

press release: Friends and fellow poets will host this poetry reading featuring the poems of Richard Roe, recently-deceased, an accomplished and beloved poet in the Madison area. Featured readers will present a group of poems from Richard's just-published collection, Poems of Song, Tango, & Jazz (Fireweed Press). An open mike will follow. Sign-up for the open mike will begin at 6:45pm.

Thursday, December 12, 7-8pm, Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd.