A Celebration of Service in Honor of Chief Justice Ann Walsh Bradley

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Throughout her career, Chief Justice Ann Walsh Bradley has been a beacon of leadership, compassion, and service. This summer, Justice Bradley is retiring after serving 30 years on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Join us in celebrating the Justice's outstanding contributions to our community and her unwavering commitment to the people of Wisconsin.

The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in the State Capitol Rotunda. Immediately following, everyone is welcome to a reception on the ground floor of the rot

