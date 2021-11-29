Celebration of the Life of Ronald "Xhongo" Johnson

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release:  CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE OF RONALD J. “XHONGO” JOHNSON, DANE COUNTY COMMUNITY RESTORATIVE COURT FIRST COORDINATOR

November 29 , 2021, 4:30-7 pm (program 5:15-6:15), Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison

Speakers present include County Executive Joe Parisi, Representative Shelia Stubbs, Noble Wray, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, and Community Members who participated in the CRC. Speakers and guests will comment on how Ron Xhongo Johnson impacted our community by building a bridge between police, courts, and community using restorative justice.

