Celebration of the Life of Ronald "Xhongo" Johnson
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE OF RONALD J. “XHONGO” JOHNSON, DANE COUNTY COMMUNITY RESTORATIVE COURT FIRST COORDINATOR
November 29 , 2021, 4:30-7 pm (program 5:15-6:15), Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison
Speakers present include County Executive Joe Parisi, Representative Shelia Stubbs, Noble Wray, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, and Community Members who participated in the CRC. Speakers and guests will comment on how Ron Xhongo Johnson impacted our community by building a bridge between police, courts, and community using restorative justice.