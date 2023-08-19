Celebration of the Life of Steve Meisner

media release: The dates have been set and plans are underway for two special events following the passing of Steve Meisner on June 1, 2023. The first will take place on Thursday, August 17, at 3:00 PM at First English Lutheran Church, 401 W Main St, in Whitewater, Wisconsin. This will be a church service that will include special music in honor of Steve. There will be no visitation proceeding the service. Then, on August 19, a celebration of epic proportions will happen at the Schwabenhof, 14750 Silver Spring Dr, in Menomonee Falls. The pavilion will open at 12:00 noon with music, dancing, food, beverages, and fun lasting until the evening. A short presentation will be made during the day. Photos and other memorabilia will be displayed. Most of all, this will be an epic party that Steve would truly be proud of. Already scheduled to perform is the Eddie Rodick Band, Klancnik & Friends, LynnMarie along with Kathy from Canada, the Mike Schneider Band, Jeff Winard, the Jimmy Monsen Band, Brian McCarty, Garrett Tatano, the Steve Meisner Legacy Band, plus others (performers are subject to change). This memorable event will give Steve's family, friends, and fans, a chance to be together, share stories, and enjoy the day - all in honor of Steve Meisner.