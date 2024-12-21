Celebration of the Season
Park Hall, Sauk City 307 Polk St., Sauk City, Wisconsin 53583
media release: The Free Congregation of Sauk County is holding a "Celebration of the Season" on December 21st, at Park Hall, 307 Polk St. in Sauk City, as an all-day non-commercial family-friendly celebration of the traditions of many cultures at this time of year. All events are free, except for food at lunch and dinner.
Schedule of Events (subject to change)
10 to 1 – Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides outside
10 to 5 - Kids’ activities and hot beverages (hot chocolate, cider, coffee, glühwein) outside
10 to 5 in the Upper Hall
10 to 10:30 - Introduction to the Free Congregation of Sauk County
10:30 to 11:15 - Irish music by Matt Grade & Esperé Eckhard-Lee
11:15 to 12:15 - Hispanic music and dance
12:15 to 1 - Presentation on Hanukkah
1 to 1:30 - Scottish bagpipe music and dance
1:30 to 2 - Holiday music by the UCC Choir
2 to 3 - Indigenous music and dance
3 to 3:30 - The Madison Maennerchor
3:30 to 4 - Presentation on Indigenous food
4 to 4:30 - Presentation on Kwanzaa
4:30 to 5 - Presentation on the Solstice and Winter Celebrations
11 to 2 - Lunch in the Lower Hall (priced by each vendor)
Mexican, German, Pizza, Indigenous foods
11 to 4 - Indigenous crafts in the Lower Hall
5 to 7 - German Dinner from the Dorf Haus in the Lower Hall
limited to 75, $20 apiece; reservations can be made at 608-963-8451
6 to 9 - Griffin James Polka Band in the Upper Hall
More information can be found online at freecongregation.org.