media release: The Free Congregation of Sauk County is holding a "Celebration of the Season" on December 21st, at Park Hall, 307 Polk St. in Sauk City, as an all-day non-commercial family-friendly celebration of the traditions of many cultures at this time of year. All events are free, except for food at lunch and dinner.

Schedule of Events (subject to change)

10 to 1 – Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides outside

10 to 5 - Kids’ activities and hot beverages (hot chocolate, cider, coffee, glühwein) outside

10 to 5 in the Upper Hall

10 to 10:30 - Introduction to the Free Congregation of Sauk County

10:30 to 11:15 - Irish music by Matt Grade & Esperé Eckhard-Lee

11:15 to 12:15 - Hispanic music and dance

12:15 to 1 - Presentation on Hanukkah

1 to 1:30 - Scottish bagpipe music and dance

1:30 to 2 - Holiday music by the UCC Choir

2 to 3 - Indigenous music and dance

3 to 3:30 - The Madison Maennerchor

3:30 to 4 - Presentation on Indigenous food

4 to 4:30 - Presentation on Kwanzaa

4:30 to 5 - Presentation on the Solstice and Winter Celebrations

11 to 2 - Lunch in the Lower Hall (priced by each vendor)

Mexican, German, Pizza, Indigenous foods

11 to 4 - Indigenous crafts in the Lower Hall

5 to 7 - German Dinner from the Dorf Haus in the Lower Hall

limited to 75, $20 apiece; reservations can be made at 608-963-8451

6 to 9 - Griffin James Polka Band in the Upper Hall

More information can be found online at freecongregation.org.