RSVP for Celebration on the Shore

Fundraiser gala, 5-11 pm, 9/8, San Damiano, Monona. $125. RSVP by 9/1.

media release: Join us for our Inaugural Celebration on The Shore event taking place on property at San Damiano.

This ticketed event will be a memorable evening celebrating everything that the San Damiano property was and continues to become.

We are excited to share with you our mission and vision for San Damiano, a sustainable and serene natural lakeside destination on Lake Monona. Our goal at the San Damiano property is to offer recreational, cultural, and educational opportunities for people of all ages and abilities

Over the past year, we have made significant strides in developing a plan for enhancing the property to make it a true community resource. We have hosted various events for children, seniors, and families, welcoming and educating the community about the property.

However, we can only achieve this vision for San Damiano with your support. We are reaching out to our community to ask for your help in fundraising for future improvements, maintenance of the property, and programming that will continue to make San Damiano a thriving destination for years to come.

Your generous contribution at our Inaugural Event will directly impact the quality of life for our community by helping us maintain and enhance the park's resources. We hope you will consider supporting San Damiano Park and join us in creating a sustainable and welcoming community space on Lake Monona for generations to come.