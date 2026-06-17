Celebrindal Roberts, Nick Vanhaute, David Havas, Mike Schmidt, Len Springer

media release:

Celebrindal Roberts is a fiddler and singer based in Garfield just outside Austin. With a foundation in classical violin and formal studies in classical music at University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Celebrindal blends technical musicianship with a deep love for first generation bluegrass.

She currently plays fiddle for The Karl Shiflett & Big Country Show and has performed with various bluegrass groups across Texas over the years. Her journey into bluegrass began in 2013 while studying in the university’s traditional music program. Since then, she has spent years developing a strong, heartfelt vocal style rooted in the traditions of first-generation bluegrass pioneers. Drawing inspiration from the classic sounds of early bluegrass music, she brings authenticity, musicianship, and a genuine love for the tradition to every performance.

Whether on stage at a festival, picking with friends, or at a local venue, her goal is simple: to deliver an entertaining night of great bluegrass music that honors the roots of the genre while keeping its spirit alive for new audiences.

At 6pm, Len Springer leads a demonstration of the roles of the five standard bluegrass instruments: guitar, bass, mandolin, banjo, and fiddle. He toured North America, Europe, and Asia on fiddle with several well-known pop, country, and bluegrass entertainers based in Nashville during the 1980s and ‘90s. Len earned a Ph.D. in higher education from Penn State and taught bluegrass in the Traditional Music Program at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Since retiring in 2021, he has split his time between Lafayette and Madison.

Mike Schmidt will host the vocal portion of the workshop. Mike Schmidt has worked in a variety of musical genres including classical, rock, country, folk, and bluegrass. He has worked as a session musician and a recording engineer in Nashville and other cities, he’s been a middle school band director, and a classical “disk jockey” on WKNO-FM, the Memphis NPR affiliate. More recently, he has written 9 books for the Hal Leonard Corporation, the largest publisher of music books and sheet music in the world. Mike has played in several Wisconsin bands including Alive ‘n’ Pickin’, The New Pioneers, and the Piper Road Spring Band; and is currently teaching Banjo, Guitar, Bass, and Mountain Dulcimer.

At 7:30pm Celebrindal & Friends will kickoff a set of good old bluegrass music. The sure enough stuff! With Nick Vanhaute on mandolin, David Havas on bass fiddle, Mike Schmidt on the 5 string, and Len Springer on fiddle, Celebrindal will sing songs that will be sure to tug on your heart strings and get your toe tapping!

The workshop and show are free, with a donation to the musicians suggested. Space is limited for this awesome lineup though, so reserve your spot now!