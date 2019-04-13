press release:GAME ON!! We are excited to announce the 2nd Annual Easter Seals Wisconsin Celebrity Basketball Challenge – presented by Affiliated Dentists S.C.! Join us on Saturday, April 13th at Madison College and cheer on former University of Wisconsin athletes as they hit the hardwood to benefit children and adults with disabilities. Special guests from The Joe & Ebo Show will be our sideline commentators, thanks to our media sponsor The Zone Madison! This affordable, family-friendly event includes activities, chances to win prizes, halftime entertainment, and much more. We hope to see you there!

Additionally, students grades 3-6 will have a chance to work on their basketball skills with Gary Close, former UW Men’s Basketball assistant coach, as well as former men’s basketball players (college and pro). Register now to participate in the Shot Doctor Skills Academy from 1-2:30. This includes entry to the celebrity game immediately following.