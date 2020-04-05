press release: On Sunday, April 5, some of your favorite former UW athletes hit the hardwood at the KOHL CENTER to support Easter Seals Wisconsin at the 3rd Annual Celebrity Basketball Experience! We have so much fun planned for this event we can't even list it all. Get autographs, shoot hoops with the celebs, snap a photo with Bucky Badger, win prizes, and SO MUCH MORE!

Also: From 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm on Sunday, April 5, 2020, students grades 4th-8th receive instruction from former UW men’s basketball assistant Coach Gary Close and former UW men’s basketball players. Receive a t-shirt and entry to the Celebrity Basketball Experience immediately following. Must pre-register (only 100 tickets available for this opportunity).