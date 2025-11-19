Celebrity Sighting, Snörkler, According to What

× Expand courtesy Celebrity Sighting The five members of Celebrity Sighting. Celebrity Sighting

media release: PUNK AT THE BIKE SHOP

CELEBRITY SIGHTING

nightbellrecords.bandcamp.com/album/theyre-just-like-us

blown out hooky punk pop

SNORKLER (Memphis)

https://snorkler.bandcamp.com/album/hot-dignity-dog-and-other-future-classics

art punk freaks from Tennessee. last time I saw them there was a sword involved

ACCORDING TO WHAT

https://accordingtowhat.bandcamp.com/album/a-time-you-felt-insecure-around-all-your-friends

indie twee punk

WED 11/19

ALL AGES

$10 NOTAFLOF

8PM DOORS/9PM MUSIC