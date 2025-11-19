Celebrity Sighting, Snörkler, According to What

Black Saddle Bike Shop 601 N. Sherman Ave. Suite F, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: PUNK AT THE BIKE SHOP

CELEBRITY SIGHTING

nightbellrecords.bandcamp.com/album/theyre-just-like-us

blown out hooky punk pop

SNORKLER (Memphis)

https://snorkler.bandcamp.com/album/hot-dignity-dog-and-other-future-classics

art punk freaks from Tennessee. last time I saw them there was a sword involved

ACCORDING TO WHAT

https://accordingtowhat.bandcamp.com/album/a-time-you-felt-insecure-around-all-your-friends

indie twee punk

WED 11/19

ALL AGES

$10 NOTAFLOF

8PM DOORS/9PM MUSIC

Info

Black Saddle Bike Shop 601 N. Sherman Ave. Suite F, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
Google Calendar - Celebrity Sighting, Snörkler, According to What - 2025-11-19 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Celebrity Sighting, Snörkler, According to What - 2025-11-19 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Celebrity Sighting, Snörkler, According to What - 2025-11-19 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Celebrity Sighting, Snörkler, According to What - 2025-11-19 21:00:00 ical