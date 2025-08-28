Celestial Bodies
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Something is coming from the sky!!! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope! It’s a sexy cast of starry eyed behinds! Celestial Bodies, a burlesque show from beyond, will be landing at a stage near you! These Out-of-this-World performances will tackle Space, Mythology, Ass-trology and more! If you are sick of this world, join us for steamy show written in the stars. You will definitely see a moon or two!
Hosted by the Stellar Holly Garland
August 28
7pm Show, 6:30pm Doors
$12 + $$$ for Tips
21+
Performances by: Cherry La Tarte, Hot Dish, J Beau Rainboi, Frankie Moonshine, Little Miss Josephine, Azula Luzon, Dad Max, Enya Dreams, Chiana Bliss, host Cherry Popper