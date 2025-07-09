Celestial Wizard, Ice Giant, Malphas, Queen of Dreams

media release: Celestial Wizard new single SHE IS THE BLADE out now https://bfan.link/she-is-the-blade

Celestial Wizard has released “She Is The Blade”, second single taken from the new album “Regenesis” to be released on July 11 by Scarlet Records

“She Is The Blade” shines a light on the people in our lives that we lean on in our trials and tribulations. Beacons of hope in the tough times, and the heroes that exist in our everyday lives. The song tells a story of a weary traveler being embraced by an ethereal presence that gives him the strength to push forward.

Formed in late 2017, Celestial Wizard brings a mix of fantasy and heavy metal to the table, giving you a front row seat to a sci-fi experience unlike any other!

MALPHAS: Founded in 2012 by Paul DeSanctis and Eric Dunleavy. Accompanied by Damian DiFrancesco in 2014 and Joshua DeJesus in 2019. Second full-length album TBR in 2024…

ICE GIANT is here to bring you the heaviest in melodeath and thrash riffage, big choruses, and screaming guitars. Our new album GHOST OF HUMANITY is out on September 8th, 2023!

Queen Of Dreamsis here inspire both your ears and your imagination. Our sound combines heavy riffs and catchy, soaring melodies with dazzling keyboard flourishes and progressive elements to create a truly epic progressive power metal experience.