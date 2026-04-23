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With “dazzling cello and soaring tenor vocals” (NPR Music) from Branden & James and Effie Passero’s “insanely powerful voice” (Entertainment Weekly), CelloVoci will leave you in awe.

The newly formed classical-crossover group starring internationally renowned cello and vocal duo Branden James and James Clark along with powerhouse singer/songwriter Effie Passero, from "American Idol" and Postmodern Jukebox, presents an epic musical collaboration with lighthearted stories that will make you laugh and cry.

Their concerts feature jaw-dropping renditions of iconic contemporary and timeless classical songs, such as "Besame Mucho," "The Prayer," "Hotel California" and "The Rose," music from Broadway, originals and more. Whether you're a lover of classic rock or classical music, this show has something for every musical palette.

Part of Overture’s Cabaret series

Our historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with a gourmet dinner on stage followed by must-see performers.

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